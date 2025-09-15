MPs and assemblymen warned of phishing emails by Communications Ministry

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Communications has issued a warning to all members of parliament and state assemblymen to remain cautious of threatening emails suspected to be phishing attempts by irresponsible parties.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that a reminder notice was distributed through the Dewan Rakyat Secretary this morning as a precautionary measure against emails containing suspicious links or QR codes.

He explained that these emails likely contain malware designed to hack the recipient’s device if any embedded links are clicked.

Fahmi noted that the emails appear to originate from a single source using publicly available information from official parliamentary and state assembly websites.

The minister spoke at a press conference after presenting a Tabung Kasih@HAWANA donation to Kwong Wah Yit Poh journalist Choo Kar Chun.

Police are currently investigating how many parliament members have received these suspicious emails with assistance requested from Google.

Fahmi urged everyone to strengthen their cybersecurity by changing passwords annually and enabling two-factor authentication.

He emphasised the importance of vigilance in today’s digital landscape particularly with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

The minister specifically warned against opening APK files from unknown sources even if disguised as innocent invitations.

Fahmi cautioned that such files could be used to compromise devices and messaging applications. – Bernama