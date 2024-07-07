State of emergency declared in Russia’s Voronezh after Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW: A state of emergency has been declared in Podgorensky district of Russia’s Voronezh region where a fire broke out following a Ukraine’s drone attack, the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, said on Sunday, reported Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Gusev said that the Russian air defence downed several Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh region. Their remnants caused fire at a warehouse, and explosive objects started to detonate as a result, he said. The governor added that no injuries had been reported.

“A state of emergency has been declared within Podgorensky district of the Voronezh region where the incident with a Ukrainian drone took place,“ Gusev said on Telegram.

An explosion caused fire in a nearby household building, he added. The fire has already been brought under control.

The district’s residents are being evacuated to temporary accommodation centres. Response teams are operating at the scene. - Bernama, Sputnik