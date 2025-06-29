Labuan Corp urged to boost community empowerment and food security

LABUAN: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, has urged Labuan Corporation (LC) to shift its focus beyond basic municipal services and actively facilitate community empowerment.

Speaking to Bernama after a meeting with LC’s top management, she emphasised the need for the corporation to play a pivotal role in improving socioeconomic conditions.

“Labuan Corporation must act as a facilitator to empower the socioeconomic well-being of the people, including addressing food security and the high cost of living on the island,” she said.

Dr Zaliha stressed that governance and integrity should form the foundation of local authority operations.

Despite Labuan’s high GDP per capita, driven by oil and gas as well as finance sectors, Dr Zaliha noted that this economic strength has not significantly benefited ordinary residents.

She highlighted the importance of reducing food import dependency by boosting local production of essentials like poultry, meat, eggs, and vegetables.

Additionally, she pointed to the upcoming Borneo Flora Festival as an opportunity to stimulate economic activity in hospitality, transportation, and homestay sectors, ensuring broader community participation.

Dr Zaliha urged LC to evolve into a dynamic force for inclusive growth, leveraging tourism and infrastructure to ensure prosperity reaches all residents.