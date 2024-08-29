PETALING JAYA: Two elderly people were injured in Seoul, South Korea after the vehicle they were travelling in was swallowed by a sinkhole today (29 Aug).

According to The Korea Herald, the Tivoli SUV which was carrying the 82-year-old male driver and a 76-year-old female passenger, rolled over sideways, crashing into the sinkhole while driving on Seongsan-ro in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, northwestern Seoul, toward Seongsan Bridge.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) had to be performed on the woman as she was initially found in a state of cardiac arrest.

The victims were brought to a hospital.

According to KBS News, the sinkhole was six metres wide, four metres long, and 2.5 metres deep.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, the search and rescue (SAR) operation to find the Indian woman who went missing in a sinkhole incident has entered its seventh day today.

Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India while passing through the road to go to a nearby temple.

