Second sinkhole spotted on Jalan Masjid India

KUALA LUMPUR: Another sinkhole has been reported on Jalan Masjid India here, about 50 metres from where the ground suddenly collapsed, swallowing a woman pedestrian last Friday.

The latest incident is said to have occurred at around 2.30 am today, believed due to the heavy rain and storm last night.

However, checks at the location show that the sinkhole area has been completely cordoned off by the security team to prevent any untoward incidents.

In last Friday’s incident, a woman tourist, Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, fell into an eight-metre-deep hole and disappeared.

The search and rescue operation is still ongoing as of today.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Suliezmy Affendy Sulaiman, when met by reporters at the scene, confirmed the latest sinkhole incident.

He said discussions are underway to extend the public road closure, with further updates to be provided later.