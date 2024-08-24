She was on her way to temple when ground just gave way - Victim’s friend

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indian woman who fell into the sinkhole that appeared in Jalan Masjid India this morning was actually on her way to a nearby temple in Lebuh Ampang, her friends said.

One of her friends, who declined to be named, who was still shocked by the incident, said that the woman had often walked the same route daily during her two-month visit to Malaysia.

“Her name is Vijayaletchumy, she’s a mother of two from Andhra Kuppam (a city in India) and came here with her husband Mathaiya and son Suriya as tourists.

“She walks that route daily. Today she was headed to the temple for breakfast and the ground just gave way,” the distraught friend said in a video on Tiktok.

Another unidentified friend shared that the victim had gone out in the morning during the heavy rain, and she never thought that such a thing would have befallen her.

“The family was staying in Malaysia Mansion while we were staying elsewhere,” she said.

They also voiced their sadness that the victim was still missing even as search efforts continued.

CCTV footage revealed that the woman was walking along Jalan Masjid India when she fell through a sinkhole that suddenly appeared.

