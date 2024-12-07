Sweden arrests two over ‘explosive device’ in luggage

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police arrested two suspects believed to be carrying an explosive device at Stockholm’s main train station, prosecutors said Thursday.

Officers cordoned off part of Stockholm Central Station on Wednesday and called in the bomb squad, who “seized the object and launched a detailed investigation”, prosecutors said.

A man and a woman in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of “violating legislation on inflammable and explosive products”, said prosecutor Carolina Frohm.

She added that they had been accused of an “aggravated offence and the planned destruction of property”.

The suspects were allegedly travelling to northern Sweden with a homemade bomb hidden in a bag, as well as drugs and a knife, according to the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Swedish police said they had uncovered dozens of plots involving explosives this year.

The Scandinavian country has struggled to contain surging gang violence in recent years, with shootings and bombings reported weekly across the country.