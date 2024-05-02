Taylor Swift sets record for most album of the year wins at Grammy Awards

WASHINGTON: World-famous pop star Taylor Swift (pix) has won the 2024 Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her ‘Midnights’, becoming the first artist in Grammy history to win the category four times, reported Sputnik.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Other nominees for the award category were ‘The Record’ by Boygenius, ‘The Age of Pleasure’ by Janelle Monae, ‘World Music Radio’ by Jon Batiste, ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ by Lana Del Rey, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ by Miley Cyrus, ‘Guts’ by Olivia Rodrigo and ‘SOS’ by SZA.

Swift was presented with the award by singer Celine Dion, who won a Grammy in the category 27 years ago. She also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for ‘Midnights’. During the award ceremony, Swift announced the release of a new album set to drop in April.

The song ‘Flowers’ by singer Miley Cyrus was recognised as the Record of the Year. She also won the Best Pop Solo Performance award for her hit. At the same time, Victoria Monet won the Best New Artist award.

Meanwhile, pop star Billie Eilish won the Song of the Year award for her hit ‘What Was I Made For?’ for the Barbie movie.

The Grammy Awards, established by the US Recording Academy, are presented annually for achievements in the music industry. -Bernama