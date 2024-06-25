BANGKOK: The rationalisation of Malaysia’s diesel subsidy will have no impact on Thailand’s trucking industry, according to Apichart Prairungruang, President of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand.

Instead, Apichart said Thai truckers are preparing for a nationwide rally in Bangkok on July 3 to protest the Thai government’s inaction on rising diesel prices, which is unrelated to Malaysia’s decision to float its diesel prices.

“Malaysia’s diesel subsidy rationalisation does not impact us. The scheduled nationwide strike is due to the government’s continued ignorance of our demands for the price of diesel to be capped at 30 baht/litre,“ he told Bernama when contacted on Tuesday.

He explained that even if Malaysia fully increases the price of diesel, it would still be lower than in Thailand.

The federation hopes to be allowed to adjust transport prices to reflect diesel costs in the Kingdom.

On June 9, the Malaysian government announced that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia had been set at RM3.35 per litre effective June 10, under the targeted subsidy system.

However, Apichart said the scheduled protest on July 3 has not yet been confirmed as July is the King’s birthday, and the federation does not want to do anything inappropriate while the country is preparing for the celebration.

He mentioned that the federation will meet again on June 30 to finalise their decision about the rally.

“More than 500 trucks from across the nation will rally to Bangkok. It will be bigger than our previous rally. However, July is the celebration of the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday, so we need to negotiate for mutual understanding among members,“ he said.

He noted that the Land Transport Federation of Thailand and its affiliates petitioned the government on June 11, demanding permission to increase transport fees by 3.0-9.0 per cent for every one-baht rise in diesel prices above 30 baht per litre, but their demands have gone unheeded.

He added that more than a million trucks registered with the Land Transportation Department, including pick-up trucks and agricultural trucks that use diesel, will be affected by the diesel prices.

It was reported by Thai local media that in May this year, the Thailand Cabinet capped the retail price of diesel at 33 baht per litre.

Thai media also reported that this is not the first time truck drivers have staged protests in Bangkok.

In October 2021, hundreds of trucks surrounded the Energy Ministry and threatened to halt 10 per cent of their services unless the diesel price was capped.

In February of the following year, truckers blocked several Bangkok roads, demanding the government cap diesel price at 25 baht per litre for a year.

The demand was rejected by the then Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who argued that the government had no budget for the cap, which would cost 20 billion baht per month.