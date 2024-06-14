Thailand, Malaysian armies strengthen defence cooperation at all levels

YALA: Thailand and Malaysian armies are strengthening their defence cooperation at all levels to combat cross-border crimes.

Thai Army’s fourth Deputy Commander Major-General Phaisang Nusarn said that his side has always collaborated with the Malaysian army in combating crime along the two nations’ borders.

He stated that the sides exchange intelligence information and undertake cooperative operational patrols along the border.

“In terms of various aspects of defence at the borders of our respective countries, we have a good relationship with the Malaysian army,” he said.

Phaisang said this to reporters during the official visit of Ambassadors of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries to southern Thailand.

Meanwhile, speaking about border security in Thailand in the wake of the soon-to-be celebrated Hari Raya Aidiladha, Phaisang stated that his side will bolster border security.

He warned that prior to the festivities, traffic at Thailand’s border will be heavy.

“We will check every vehicle that brings goods into Thailand as a precautionary measure as there are fears of smuggled goods,“ he said.