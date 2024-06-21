Trump suggests green cards for foreign college graduates if elected

MOSCOW: United States presidential hopeful Donald Trump has promised to make sure that non-citizen college graduates in the US get residence permits if he is re-elected, reported Sputnik.

“What I want to do and what I will do is: you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card,“ Trump said on the All-In podcast on Thursday when asked about how he wanted to attract more high-skilled workers to the US.

The Republican added that his proposal concerned both the two- and four-year higher education programmes.

Incumbent Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the presidential election in November after winning nominations of the country’s two biggest parties. Trump has a record of opposing immigration and the diversity visa lottery. - Bernama, Sputnik