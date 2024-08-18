Turkish firefighters struggle with numerous wildfires fanned by wind

IZMIR: Turkish firefighters are battling numerous wildfires on Sunday, with strong winds hampering their efforts to control a major fire on the outskirts of Izmir, reported German news agency (dpa).

The flames, which at one point threatened residential areas in the Karsiyaka district, have now been pushed back, thanks to the nearly 3,000 emergency personnel who have been fighting the flames on Mount Yamanlar since Thursday evening.

In the Urla district of Izmir province, another wildfire broke out late on Saturday evening and a holiday settlement with 440 houses was evacuated, according to provincial governor Süleyman Elban, as reported by the Anadolu news agency.

Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Yumakli reported that there are currently eight wildfires actively burning in Turkiye. The Interior Ministry stated that seven people have been detained and two arrested on suspicion of being responsible for some of the fires.

Izmir and its nearby seaside resorts are popular holiday destinations.

Turkiye has been struggling with a heatwave and drought since the beginning of the summer, hastening the spread of wildfires. July was the hottest in Turkiye in 53 years, the Turkish Meteorological Directorate said.

Neighbouring Greece also recently struggled with a massive wildfire northeast of Athens amid soaring temperatures. - Bernama, dpa