Two hurt, two missing after ice cave collapses in Iceland: police

REYKJAVIK: Two people were missing and two others were seriously injured after an ice cave collapsed in southeast Iceland while a tour group was visiting the area, police said Sunday.

A group of 25 people were on an organised tour of the glacier Breidamerkurjokull together with a guide, when the cave collapsed.

“Four people got stuck under the ice, two people have already been rescued from the ice and are seriously injured,“ Sudurland police said in a statement.

“The search is still on for the two people trapped in the ice cave,“ the statement continued.

Icelandic media reported that two helicopters from the country’s coast guard had been dispatched, and ambulances and police had also been called to the scene.

The glacier where the accident happened is near the glacial lagoon Jokulsarlon, one of the Iceland’s more popular tourist destinations.