Two UNICEF vehicles come under fire in Gaza

ANKARA: Two vehicles belonging to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) were shot at in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the agency.

“Two clearly marked UNICEF vehicles were hit with live ammunition today while waiting at a designated holding point near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint,” Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa, said on X.

The cars “were en route to reunite five children, including a baby, with their father,” she added noting that one vehicle was struck by three bullets. No injuries were reported.

“The team managed to proceed with the mission and safely deliver the children,” the UN official said.

She confirmed that this was the second shooting incident involving UNICEF cars on humanitarian duty in Gaza in the past 12 weeks.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since the Oct 7 attack.

Over 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 90,000 injured, according to local health authorities.