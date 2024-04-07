UK voters start casting ballots in crucial general election

LONDON: Millions of voters across the United Kingdom (UK) have started casting their ballots to elect 650 Members of Parliament (MPs) to the House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Each of the 650 constituencies will elect one MP through a first-past-the-post system, where the candidate with the most votes wins the seat.

There are no runoffs, making Thursday the sole voting day.

Polling stations will open at 7 am and close at 10 pm local time (0600GMT to 2100GMT).

As soon as voting ends, exit polls will begin to provide an initial snapshot of the election results, offering early insights into the potential makeup of the next UK government.

The centre-right Conservatives, who have governed since 2010, are facing their toughest challenge yet.

Having secured victories in the last three general elections – 2015, 2017, and 2019 – the party now finds itself trailing significantly. Recent polls indicate that the main opposition Labour Party holds a commanding 20-point lead, positioning it for a decisive victory.

There has also been a surge in support for the right-wing Reform UK party, setting the stage for a crucial battle at the ballot on July 4.

While some results may trickle in before midnight, the bulk of the results are expected during the early hours of Friday.

For parties, the target is to win at least 50 per cent of the seats – 326 – to have a majority and receive a mandate from King Charles III to form a government.

If no party achieves a majority, there will be a hung parliament.

Parties can then collaborate and form a coalition government, with the leader of the party with the largest share of seats usually becoming the next prime minister. - Bernama, Anadolu