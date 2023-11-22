UN chief condemns N. Korea for launching another military satellite

NEW YORK: The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea for launching yet another military satellite using ballistic missile technology, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the launch of yet another military satellite using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,“ the statement said.

Any launch by North Korea using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, it added.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCG) said Tuesday that North Korea has carried out the previously announced launch of “a military reconnaissance satellite” in the southern direction. The JCG said Monday that North Korea had informed it of plans to launch a satellite between Nov 22 and Dec 30.

Following the launch, the White House also condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch and urged Pyongyang to cease this activity.

The launch was condemned by South Korean authorities too, prompting Seoul to suspend part of a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement in response to the launch, which allows South Korea to immediately restore reconnaissance and surveillance activities around the border with North Korea in the area around the Military Demarcation Line separating the two countries, South Korean media reported. - Bernama, Sputnik