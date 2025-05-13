Rest and relaxation top priority for Malaysian travellers, says Traveloka

KUALA LUMPUR: The primary motivation for Malaysian travellers continues to be rest and relaxation, with 31% strongly emphasising leisure-focused experiences, according to findings from Traveloka’s white paper entitled Travel Redefined: Understanding and Catering to the Diverse Needs of APAC Travellers.

This response is followed by 20% seeking visits to tourist attractions and 13% expressing a preference for nature-based destinations.

Traveloka president Caesar Indra said this highlights a clear preference for travel that allows local travellers to unwind, recharge, and temporarily escape the demands of daily life.

“Our data shows strong demand for natural destinations such as mountain ranges, beaches, and coastal areas, followed by destinations rich in historical and cultural experiences.

“These trends reflect a deepening desire among Malaysians to reconnect with nature and rediscover the country’s heritage, a shift that has strengthened post-pandemic,” he told SunBiz.

Traveloka data shows that Kedah (Langkawi), Penang, and Sabah remain the top domestic destinations in the first quarter of 2025.

Interest in emerging cities like Kota Bahru and Alor Setar is also growing.

Alor Setar recorded the highest number of flight bookings, followed by Kota Bahru, Langkawi, and Penang.

“At Traveloka, we see this shift as an exciting opportunity to support the diversification of Malaysia’s domestic tourism landscape.

“As travellers increasingly seek both well-known and emerging destinations, our technology-driven platform is uniquely positioned to meet these evolving preferences, providing seamless access, tailored recommendations, and attractive deals to empower Malaysians to explore more of their country,” Caesar said.

When asked how he expected the domestic tourism boom to continue, Caesar said Traveloka believes the sector will thrive in Malaysia.

However, he said sustaining this momentum requires a deliberate and data-driven approach, adding that travelers’ preferences are evolving rapidly, and tourism stakeholders must adapt accordingly.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), in Q4 2024, Malaysia recorded 66.8 million domestic visitors—a 21.4% increase year-on-year—while domestic tourism expenditure surged by 21.9% to RM29.0 billion, reflecting a strong rebound in travel and consumer spending.

To sustain this momentum, the tourism sector must remain adaptable to evolving traveller expectations.

According to Traveloka, six strategic priorities will be key to sustaining tourism growth: personalising travel experiences through AI and data analytics, encouraging travel to lesser-known destinations via dynamic pricing, and strengthening data security and transparency.

Additional focus areas include making sustainable travel options more accessible and competitively priced, offering inclusive payment solutions such as mobile wallets and cash-friendly options, and curating locally relevant packages highlighting Malaysia’s culture, natural beauty, and safety.

Hilton Hotels marketing and communications director, National Marketing Office Eugene Oelofse said the outlook for domestic tourism remains strong and is expected to continue through the near to medium term, especially in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Firstly, Malaysia has so much diversity in its travel destinations, cultural heritage, and experiences; we are spoiled for choice.

“The number of local options available, set against global price increases and external pressures, will keep domestic appeal very high.

“As local cities receive more visitors, we must address some key issues, from infrastructure to reducing traffic.

“Investing in and developing our workforce is vital to keep up with industry growth.

“We are facilitating the adoption of digital platforms by local operators to provide them with the necessary exposure, and we are placing a crucial emphasis on sustainability practices to ensure the preservation of this remarkable natural destination for future generations,” he said.

Elaborating further, Oelofse said digital platforms and technology play a pivotal role in shaping and enhancing the domestic tourism experience in Malaysia.

He said from trip planning to post-trip sharing, tech touches every part of the travel journey.

“Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have become key inspirational tools.

“With the convenience of booking, comparing prices, and reading reviews through digital channels—whether on our own hotel websites or third-party OTA platforms—travellers are always just a click away from their next experience.

“Hotels are beginning to integrate technologies such as QR code-guided tours, AR-enhanced museum experiences, and smart signage in destinations like Putrajaya and Melaka.

“This allows us to create immersive experiences both within our hotels and in the surrounding areas, enabling travellers to explore and learn at their own pace—without the need for large guided tour groups,” he said.