Zii Jia targets comeback at Japan Open in July

PETALING JAYA: Professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia expects to make his competitive return at the Japan Open, which will be held in Tokyo from July 15 to 20.

Zii Jia said he does not want to rush his return following the ankle ligament injury he sustained earlier.

“I think it’s a bit too soon to return at the 2025 US Open in Iowa (June 24-29), and I’ll probably delay my comeback.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to return at the Japan Open and the China Open (July 22-27),” he told reporters after the 2024 National Sports Awards (ASN) ceremony here today.

Zii Jia last competed at the 2025 All England in Birmingham from March 11 to 16, where he was knocked out in the first round by Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long 21-19, 16-21, 12-21.

The world number eight subsequently withdrew from the Swiss Open in Basel (March 18–23) due to the ankle injury.

The 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medallist also expressed hope that the new Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, can make a difference to the country’s badminton scene.

Last Saturday, Tengku Zafrul was elected unopposed as the president during the 80th BAM Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Zii Jia, who was one of the nominees for the 2024 Sportsman of the Year, hoped to win the prestigious national award one day.

Men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were crowned 2024 National Sportsman of the Year, their second title after winning the honour in 2022, while the 2024 National Sportswoman award went to lawn bowler Nor Farah Ain Abdullah.