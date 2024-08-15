UN Human Rights chief pleads for end to fighting in Gaza as death toll passes 40,000

GENEVA: Volker Turk, United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that today marks a grim milestone for the world, as the people of Gaza grieve 40,000 Palestinian lives lost.

In a statement on Thursday, Turk said, “Most of the dead are women and children. This unimaginable situation is overwhelmingly due to recurring failures by the Israeli Defence Forces to comply with the rules of war, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“On average, about 130 people have been killed every day in Gaza over the past 10 months. The scale of the Israeli military’s destruction of homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship is deeply shocking.”

He highlighted the paramount importance of the protection of civilians, and civilian property and infrastructure, in line with International humanitarian law (IHL).

“Our Office has documented serious violations of IHL by both the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups, including the armed wing of Hamas,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights noted.

“As the world reflects on and considers its inability to prevent this carnage, I urge all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire, lay down their arms and stop the killing once and for all. The hostages must be released. Palestinians arbitrarily detained must be freed. Israel’s illegal occupation must end and the internationally agreed two-state solution must become a reality.” - Bernama, WAM