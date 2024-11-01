UN Security Council adopts resolution condemning Houthi attacks in Red Sea

WASHINGTON: The United Nations (UN) Security Council adopted a resolution on Wednesday condemning and demanding an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on ships in the Red Sea.

Anadolu News Agency (AA) reported that the resolution condemns in the strongest terms at least two dozen Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels since Nov 19.

It also urged caution and restraint to avoid further escalations in the Red Sea, the resolution also requests that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres provide written monthly reports through July 1 to the Security Council on any further Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The draft resolution submitted by the United States (US) and Japan was approved with a vote of 11 in favour, zero against and four abstentions, including Russia, which proposed amendments to the draft resolution before the voting but was rejected.–Bernama-AA