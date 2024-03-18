US condemns N Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) denounced North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on Sunday, labelling them as a breach of multiple United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and urged North Korea to resume dialogue.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Monday morning (local South Korea’s time), following the conclusion of major springtime military exercises between Seoul and Washington.

A spokesperson for the State Department responded to an inquiry from Yonhap News Agency, stating, “The US condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on March 17. These launches, akin to previous ballistic missile launches in recent years, contravene numerous UNSC resolutions.”

The spokesperson emphasised that such launches pose a threat to North Korea’s neighbouring countries and erode regional security.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to a diplomatic approach towards North Korea and urge the country to participate in dialogue. Our pledges to defend the South Korea and Japan remain unwavering,“ the official remarked.

The recent missile launches coincide with Seoul’s forthcoming hosting of the third Summit for Democracy, an initiative spearheaded by the US aimed at fostering solidarity among democratic nations, scheduled from Monday to Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Seoul to partake in the ministerial segment of the summit, while US President Joe Biden is expected to participate virtually. - Bernama, Yonhap