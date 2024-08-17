US renews support for Myanmar opposition as China meets junta

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday promised to keep supporting Myanmar’s democratic opposition, after China endorsed the transition plans of the ruling military junta.

Two senior US officials met virtually with the shadow National Unity Government -- which consists mostly of lawmakers ousted in a 2021 coup -- as well as key ethnic rebel groups including the Karen National Union.

The US officials “commended the groups on their collaborative efforts to work on establishing a path toward an inclusive federal democratic Burma,“ the State Department said, using Myanmar’s former name.

The US officials “reiterated that the United States will continue to expand direct support and assistance to pro-democracy actors” including to “develop concrete steps towards a full transition to civilian governance that respects the will of the people of Burma,“ it said.

The US officials in the meeting were Tom Sullivan, who is a senior advisor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Michael Schiffer, the top official for Asia at the US Agency for International Development.

Myanmar’s coup upended a 10-year experiment in democracy that had been backed by the United States. The military takeover has unleashed turmoil, with the army not fully in control in parts of the country.

Beijing is a major ally and arms supplier to the junta, whose chief, Min Aung Hlaing, met earlier this week with China’s visiting foreign minister, Wang Yi.

Wang voiced support for promises by the junta for a transition that includes elections.

During its time in power, the junta has repeatedly delayed its timetable for polls.