US resumes aid delivery to Gaza via temporary pier

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) resumed aid delivery to the Gaza Strip via the temporary pier on Saturday which was reestablished after it broke apart in rough seas late last month, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing Central Command (CENTCOM).

“Today, a total of approximately 492 metric tonnes (~1.1 million pounds) of much needed humanitarian assistance was delivered to the people of Gaza.

“To date, USCENTCOM has assisted in the delivery of more than 1,573 metric tonnes (~3.5 million pounds) of humanitarian aid,“ CENTCOM wrote on X.

It said no US military personnel went ashore in Gaza.

Rough seas affected four US Army vessels supporting the maritime humanitarian aid mission in Gaza, and the vessels broke free from their moorings, resulting in two vessels being anchored on the beach near the pier. The third and fourth vessels were beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon, according to the report.

US President Joe Biden ordered the establishment of a sea route to deliver food and other aid to Palestinians on March 8 amid Israeli restrictions and months of conflict in the enclave.

The JLOTS -- the floating pier and the Trident pier -- became operational on May 17 when trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via the pier.

The initial cost of the pier was estimated at US$320 million. But the Pentagon said Wednesday that the price had dropped to US$230 million, due to contributions from the United Kingdom (UK) and because the cost of contracting trucks and other equipment was “lower-than expected.” - Bernama, Anadolu