Vietnam exports shrimp to 100 countries, territories

SOC TRANG (VIETNAM): Vietnam, a global player in the shrimp market is currently exporting this prized seafood to nearly 100 countries and territories worldwide.

The revelation came during a significant event on shrimp farming models and disease prevention held here on Monday, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted the General Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Over the period from 2010 to 2023, Vietnam has maintained an impressive shrimp farming expanse, ranging from 644,000 to 737,000 hectares of brackish water shrimp.

The country has emerged as the world’s second-largest shrimp supplier, contributing 13-14 per cent to the global shrimp market.

Vietnam’s shrimp industry, however, is still facing challenges among others the low adoption of science and technology in farming practices, limited reliance on natural breeding sources, disjointed linkages in the shrimp production chain, high production costs, and low competitiveness pose hurdles to sustainable growth.

Hence, the director of the general department, Tran Dinh Luan emphasised the need for a strategic overhaul.

Luan urged localities to reorganise production by consolidating smaller farming areas, advocating for the adoption of technical processes to curtail production costs and enhancing the overall competitiveness of Vietnamese shrimp products.

Concurrently, state management agencies are called upon to rigorously regulate breeding practices, control feed quality and prices, and champion production methods that amplify the efficiency of shrimp farming.

As Vietnam continues to make waves in the global shrimp market, strategic measures will be pivotal to ensuring the sustainability and prosperity of this vital sector, said Luan.–Bernama-VNA