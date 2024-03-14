Vietnam records surging number of deaths from rabies

HANOI: Vietnam recorded 22 rabies-related deaths in the first two months of this year, two times higher than the same period last year, the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Health Ministry said on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

The Central Highlands region remains a hot spot with five deaths in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces.

According to the department, the recent infection cases had a short incubation period of 10 to 15 days.

Many patients were children under five years old who were bitten by dogs and cats in the head and face areas, causing serious injuries to the central nervous system.

The Health Ministry has issued a warning about the increased risk of animal-to-human rabies infection because of the poor vaccination rate among dogs and cats.

The rate of vaccination against rabies has only reached almost 50 per cent of the total dog and cat population. Some places reported only 10 per cent, according to the ministry.

The ministry has advised people who have dogs and cats to be fully vaccinated against rabies and re-vaccinated annually as recommended by the veterinary sector.

Those bitten by dogs and cats must visit medical facilities for examination, consultation and injection of rabies vaccine and anti-rabies serum, the ministry said. - Bernama-XINHUA