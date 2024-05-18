A kindergarten teacher in Vietnam is currently under public scrutiny after she was filmed sitting on a five-year-old while forcing him to eat oranges.

According to news portal bodu365.cn, the teacher identified as Lam Thi Bach Nga who owns the Ti Bo kindergarten in Ho Chi Minh City was caught in the act by the security camera on April 11.

The footage apparently shows Lam hitting the boy before she proceeded to force him to eat the fruit by pushing him to the ground and sitting on top of him.

As a result of the incident, the boy’s parents claim that he cries in sleep as result and has urged other parents to transfer their children to other kindergartens.

The boy’s mother Thanh Hong expressed her sadness over the incident and admitted trembling initially upon seeing the video clip.

She added while her son’s physical health is now stable, he remains restless and uneasy.

Additionally, the video also revealed the same teacher pushing another boy into a corner of the classroom.

She slapped his face and proceeds to hit his head with a plastic object, an apparent punishment for breaking a toy.

It is learnt that the teacher involved attempted to offer compensation to the family of the five-year-old boy, but failed to reach a settlement.

The report did not highlight what punishment the teacher will receive as a result of her actions.

Following the incident Vietnamese local authority has since ordered the kindergarten to suspend its operations after the scandal came to light.

Additionally, the authorities have also suggested parents transfer their children to another nursery.