Anwar and Prabowo friendship strengthens Malaysia-Indonesia ties

KUALA LUMPUR: The strong friendship between Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is reshaping regional diplomacy, blending personal rapport with strategic cooperation.

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary, highlighted how their bond transcends formal politics, offering a model of progressive leadership rooted in shared struggles and mutual respect.

“History shows both leaders overcame significant challenges,“ Shamsul Iskandar said.

“Anwar’s reformist journey included imprisonment before his rise as PM, while Prabowo rebuilt his career post-military discharge to win the presidency.”

Their connection deepened when Anwar, shortly after his 2004 prison release, was invited to Jakarta for lectures titled *Anwar Sahabat Sejati* (Anwar, a True Friend).

This event, Shamsul Iskandar noted, reflected Indonesians’ admiration for Anwar’s values of justice and friendship.

The leaders’ relatable demeanours—captured in viral images of warm interactions—resonate with younger generations.

Anwar’s formal Malay and Prabowo’s modern social media presence bridge traditional politics with digital-era engagement.

Their partnership has spurred tangible bilateral progress, including economic collaboration, food security, and migrant worker protections.

A notable moment was Prabowo’s informal Kuala Lumpur visit just to share lunch with Anwar, underscoring their genuine trust.

Policies under both leaders reflect long-term visions: Prabowo’s free meals programme and Danantara sovereign fund mirror Anwar’s MADANI framework prioritising institutional reform and social justice.

Shamsul Iskandar drew parallels to historic Malaysia-Indonesia ties, like Tunku Abdul Rahman and Soekarno’s early camaraderie, hoping the Anwar-Prabowo era avoids past tensions.

Grassroots collaborations, such as between youth groups AMK and GPND, further solidify people-to-people diplomacy.

“Youth involvement ensures future cooperation extends beyond elites,“ he said, citing GPND’s optimism about cross-border projects.

Anwar’s ongoing Indonesia visit, featuring youth dialogues, reinforces this inclusive approach.

Concluding, Shamsul Iskandar framed Anwar and Prabowo as symbols of resilience and cultural kinship, proving politics can thrive on sincerity—a legacy now carried by engaged youth.