Vietnamese president Vo Van Thuong steps down

ISTANBUL: Vietnam’s president stepped down from his position on Wednesday, reported Anadolu Agency, quoting the ruling Communist Party in a statement.

Vo Van Thuong (pix) also stopped serving on the Politburo and the 13th Party Central Committee and chairman of the Council for National Defence and security, the party said it had decided at an extraordinary Central Committee meeting in the capital Hanoi.

As for the reasons for his abrupt resignation, the party said: “His violations and flaws have negatively affected the public perception and the reputation of the party and the state.”

Born in 1970, Vo was elected president just over a year ago, on March 2, 2023. -Bernama