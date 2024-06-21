Violent storm kills 2, injures 35 in Moscow

MOSCOW: A violent storm that lashed Moscow on Friday left two people dead and 35 others injured, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik.

“According to the updated information, 37 people were injured in the hurricane, two of them died,“ the emergency services spokesperson said, adding that six children were among those injured.

The storm packed hurricane-force winds and carried heavy rains that knocked over 1,185 trees across the city.

Falling trees killed one person, injured 12 others and damaged 643 cars. Another person died in a fall when a strong gust of wind caused scaffolding to collapse. - Bernama, Sputnik