West Sumatra flash flood’s death toll rises to 37, several still missing

JAKARTA: The death toll from a flash flood in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province rose to 37 on Monday as rescuers searched for 17 people still missing from the disaster triggered by torrential rains, an official said, reported German news agency (dpa).

The cold lava flood, triggered by heavy rains high on Mount Marapi, swept through several districts of West Sumatra province late Saturday, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.

Rescuers found more bodies as they expanded the search area, Muhari said, and the death toll was likely to increase.

The 2,891-metre Mount Marapi is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, with a history of eruptions and volcanic mudflows, known as lahars. The mountain had shown increased activity for weeks before the weekend deluge.

Lahar floods are particularly dangerous because they can occur with little warning and move rapidly, carrying a mix of mud, rock, and debris.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean. The country also experiences frequent flooding during the rainy season, which typically runs from November to April.

The government has deployed search-and-rescue teams, along with the military and police, to help with the relief effort, Muhari said.

Emergency shelters have been set up for displaced residents, and officials are distributing food and water to affected communities, he said.

The flood is the latest in a string of disasters to hit Indonesia this year, including earthquakes and landslides. The country has been grappling with the challenges of climate change, which scientists say is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense. - Bernama, dpa