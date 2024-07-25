PETALING JAYA: The body of Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhi Jie, who passed away nearly a month ago, remains unclaimed by his family.

Broto Happy, Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) spokesperson confirmed that Zhang’s body remains at Sardjito Hospital in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

“The body of Zhang Zhi Jie is still at the hospital. I was informed that the family has asked for one more week to collect it.

“However, we do not know the reason behind their decision,“ he told Indonesian news outlet Kompas.com.

He mentioned that PBSI will manage the process of repatriating Zhang’s body to China.

Banu Hermaan, head of legal affairs and public relations at Sardjito Hospital, said Zhang’s body is currently being kept in a freezer at the hospital’s mortuary.

He added that they are awaiting further instructions from Zhang’s family or PBSI regarding the retrieval.

Zhang Zhi Jie collapsed on the court on July 1 during the Asian Junior Badminton Mixed Team Championships in Yogyakarta.

The incident occurred during the third match between China and Japan at GOR Among Raga, when Zhang, facing Kazuma Kawano, suddenly collapsed mid-court.

He was convulsing as the medical team rushed to provide first aid before he was taken to the hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.