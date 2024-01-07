CHINA’s rising star in badminton, Zhang Zhijie, passed away during the Badminton Asia Junior Championships (BAJC) held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Sunday (June 30).

The singles player had reportedly passed away at 11.20pm during a group stage match against a Japanese player, according to a joint statement by Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI).

Zhijie suddenly collapsed on the court while waiting for his opponent to serve.

The medical team rushed to his aid and was taken to the hospital in less than two minutes.

“Badminton Asia, PBSI and the organising committee are immensely saddened and expressed their deepest condolences to Zhang’s parents, family and the Chinese Badminton Association.

“The world of badminton has lost a talented player,” the statement read.

The statement added that further details of the incident will be revealed later.