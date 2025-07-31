13MP creates opportunities for local skincare startups, says Encorium founder

PETALING JAYA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) could mark a turning point for the country’s RM6.8 billion skincare and wellness sectors.

According to Encorium, a local e-commerce-first skincare brand focused on barrier-first formulations for sensitive skin, the plan’s emphasis on value creation, digital-first models and “Made by Malaysia” products creates meaningful opportunities for independent skincare startups to scale, innovate and compete globally.

“This is the clearest signal yet that innovation isn’t limited to semiconductors or AI,” said Encorium founder Cynthia Lee.

She added that the beauty industry – especially science-based skincare – is a high-growth, intellectual property-driven sector where Malaysia can lead. “The 13MP gives us the policy runway to do that”.

Encorium, founded in 2021, develops alcohol-free, fragrance-free products for barrier-compromised skin, including formulations using local ingredients such as tocotrienols. Its products are developed in partnership with local chemists, formulators and manufacturers and sold entirely through digital channels.

The company said the 13MP’s focus on strengthening Malaysia’s innovation ecosystem – including startup funding, digital infrastructure and data governance – could help smaller brands overcome growth bottlenecks such as clinical research and development costs, digital trust and export readiness.

“As a humble home-grown brand, we’ve grown through community listening and science-first design. But clinical testing, sustainable packaging, and cross-border certifications are real hurdles. 13MP signals long-overdue recognition that innovation in health and personal care, including skincare, deserves a place in the national startup agenda”, Lee said

She added that the 13MP speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the need for “value creation in all sectors”, a pivot away from traditional resource-based growth towards innovation and inclusion. It also set a target of 5,000 digital entrepreneurs by 2030 and emphasised expanding Malaysia’s high-growth, high-value industries.

Encorium welcomed this shift, noting that the skincare sector increasingly straddles health, wellness and biotech – and deserves recognition within broader innovation frameworks.

“It’s not just about tech unicorns. It’s also about showing the world that Made by Malaysia skincare can be safe, effective, and world-class,” Lee said.