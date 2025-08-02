13MP key milestone for Malaysia’s medium-term development says Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in Parliament marks a pivotal moment in shaping the nation’s medium-term development, according to Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

As Malaysia faces global economic uncertainty, technological shifts, climate challenges, and demographic changes, he described the plan as an opportunity to realign priorities, strengthen resilience, and drive sustainable progress.

“In general, the plan must be commended for its intent to address critical national challenges such as income inequality, digital transformation, green economy transition and institutional reform,“ he said.

Lee stressed that the plan’s effectiveness relies on disciplined execution, transparency, and collaboration across government and society.

He called for a robust monitoring system to track progress, alongside regular public reporting and audits to ensure accountability.

Strong coordination between federal, state, and local agencies is essential to prevent inefficiencies, he added.

Engagement with civil society and the private sector must continue beyond planning to maintain inclusivity.

“Development expenditure must be prioritised based on impact, equity, and sustainability, with a focus on reducing leakages and wastage,“ Lee said.

He also emphasised public service capacity building and institutional reforms, urging adaptability to global or domestic changes. - Bernama