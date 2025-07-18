3REN secures incentives from InvestPenang to boost IC capabilities

PETALING JAYA: 3REN Bhd, a provider of automation solutions and engineering services, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sophic Automation Sdn Bhd, has signed an agreement with Invest-In-Penang Bhd (InvestPenang) to accept an incentive package aimed at strengthening its integrated circuit (IC) design and development capabilities.

This agreement solidifies the partnership between the parties, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in December 2024 to collectively collaborate on the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ (PSD@5km+) initiative.

The incentive package awarded to 3REN includes monetary subsidies, grants and payments for facilities and services provided by participating stakeholders, effective until May 2028.

The group plans to strategically leverage these incentives to make meaningful contributions to the growth of Malaysia’s semiconductor and IC design and development ecosystem, while driving further innovation in the sector.

3REN executive director and CEO Koh Dim Kuan said having worked alongside reputable counterparties and global players in the IC industry, the company is exceptionally proud to solidify its partnership with InvestPenang through PSD@5km+.

“This initiative provides us with valuable opportunities to collaborate with local fabless IC design firms, EDA tool providers and academic institutions, and enhances our access to cutting-edge IC design and development technologies.

“It also connects us with like-minded, visionary organisations in a united effort to position Malaysia at the forefront of the global semiconductor landscape.

“This collaboration further reflects our strong commitment to nurturing future talent, as the Group strategically advances up the semiconductor value chain, building on its solid foundation in automation solutions and engineering services,“ he said.