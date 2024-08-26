4Fingers celebrates 10 years in Malaysia, over 90% of restaurants are halal certified

KUALA LUMPUR: Celebrating a decade of culinary excellence, 4Fingers Crispy Chicken Malaysia (4Fingers)’s over 90% of its restaurants across Malaysia are now halal certified.

The brand has collaborated closely with The Hab Halal, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to ensure that every element of its food preparation – from sourcing ingredients to cooking – is compliant with the highest halal standards.

4Fingers halal committee chairman Zarina Mohamad Saad said that halal-certified food and beverages are paramount to consumers especially Muslims, and 4Fingers have made this their top priority since their arrival to Malaysia to serve quality halal real good chicken for their fans.

“As we mark ten years of serving delicious crispy chicken to Malaysians, achieving Jakim Halal certification remains central to our mission. Our adherence to halal standards represents our dedication to inclusivity and exceptional quality, ensuring our products meet the rigorous requirements set by Jakim,” said Zarina.

As of current, 4Fingers plans to expand its footprint with more halal-certified restaurants across Malaysia – aiming to redefine fast-casual dining with innovative and high-quality offerings.

“At 4Fingers, our vision is to continue delivering outstanding dining experiences while staying true to our core values of quality and trust. We will always be committed to providing authentic, halal-certified crispy chicken and expanding our presence across Malaysia and will continue to be there for our loyal customers whenever they have their cravings for their favourite crispy chicken,” said Zarina.

Globally marking its 15th anniversary since its inception in Singapore, 4Fingers’ commitment to quality and innovation remains at the heart of the brand’s growth strategy. With more exciting plans yet to be revealed, 4Fingers is poised to continue its growth and bring even more unique offerings to customers both in Malaysia and across the world.