Accountancy profession central to Malaysia’s economic resilience and future growth: Lim

KUALA LUMPUR: The accountancy profession is central to Malaysia’s economic resilience and future growth, particularly in embedding sustainability into business models, said Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said accountants are no longer “mere number keepers” but “guardians of integrity”, upholding trust and transparency across both public and private sectors.

“With sustainability now a central pillar of corporate strategy, accountants are uniquely positioned to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into reporting and decision-making,” Lim said in her keynote address at the inaugural Engage Asia Conference 2025 today.

She said that this strengthens transparency, drives climate action and positions Malaysia as a low-carbon, resilient economy.

Her remarks aligned with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap and New Industrial Master Plan 2030, both of which aim to accelerate green growth and industrial transformation.

Lim commended the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) for spearheading sustainability initiatives, such as their partnerships with global business schools on ESG courses, the Sustainable Mindset learning pack, and the Fundamentals of ESG Certificate.

According to her, this would help equip professionals to integrate sustainability into their work and champion green financing.

Lim also highlighted Malaysia’s collaboration with AICPA and CIMA to expand the pool of chartered global management accountants (CGMA).

She noted that nearly 250 CGMA have been developed within key government ministries through partnerships with the Accountant General’s Department, representing 60% of all globally qualified accountants in Malaysia’s public sector.

Meanwhile, collaboration with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) has facilitated the largest-ever conversion of members into CGMA, while partnerships with government agencies such as Yayasan Peneraju and MyPAC, as well as employers like Shell and FGV, continue to strengthen the profession’s talent pipeline.

“In today’s rapidly changing environment, what we know today may not suffice for tomorrow,” Lim remarked.

“Continuous learning is not optional, it is essential to staying relevant, competitive and impactful.”

She called on accountants to embrace lifelong learning, collaborate across sectors and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Lim positioned the profession as an essential partner in realising Malaysia’s Madani vision of inclusive and sustainable development.

“By championing lifelong learning and embedding sustainability, accountants will help shape not only a prosperous Malaysia, but also the future of finance globally,” she said.

AICPA and CIMA chief executive of management accounting Andrew Harding cited the need to close the talent gap in digital finance skills, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and sustainability reporting.

“We are currently seeing a war for talent, with demand outstripping supply, particularly for those with digital skills and new expertise in areas such as AI, data analytics and sustainability reporting,” he said.

“Compounded by an ageing workforce, the profession risks being outpaced by digitally savvy competitors if we fail to act.”

Harding urged finance professionals to view disruption as opportunity rather than threat. He noted that the profession has repeatedly adapted throughout history, evolving alongside technological and regulatory changes.

“No one knows what the future holds, but our ability to think critically, transform and grow places us in a strong position. We are not just responding to change, we anticipate it, shape it and use it to create lasting value,” he said.

Harding underscored the rising importance of management accounting, which he said now ranks among the most in-demand finance skills globally.

“Technology does not replace us, it enables us,” he added.

The two-day Engage Asia Conference 2025 themed “Empowering Finance Leaders in a Transforming World” will see participants discussing topics ranging from digital disruption and regulatory shifts to leadership evolution and sustainability in finance.