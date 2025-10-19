Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged allies against appeasing Russia after returning from a United States trip where he failed to secure long-range Tomahawk missile supplies.

Zelensky visited Washington after weeks of calls for Tomahawks, hoping to capitalise on US President Donald Trump’s growing frustration with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader left empty-handed as Trump eyes a fresh diplomatic breakthrough following last week’s Gaza peace deal.

“Ukraine will never grant terrorists any bounty for their crimes, and we count on our partners to uphold this very position,“ Zelensky wrote on social media.

He called “for decisive steps” from European and American allies.

Trump appeared far more upbeat about deal prospects since a lengthy Thursday call with Putin, where they agreed to meet soon in Budapest.

After meeting Zelensky at the White House, Trump said their talks were “very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!”

Meanwhile, Moscow has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in recent weeks.

Thousands remain without heating and light as the cold winter draws nearer.

“This week alone, Russia has used more than 3,270 attack drones, 1,370 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine,“ Zelensky said.

Most recently on Sunday, two people were killed and more than a dozen wounded across Ukraine’s east.

Ukraine intensified its strikes on Russian western border regions and oil and gas facilities in response.

Chemical and gas plants in two Russian regions more than a thousand miles from the front line were damaged this weekend.

The Russian army claimed to capture two villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Sunday.

Both sides said they intercepted dozens of drones launched against each other overnight. – AFP