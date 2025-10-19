NRD strengthens MyKad verification system for targeted subsidies

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department is strengthening MyKad technical and security controls to ensure data accuracy and identity security in targeted subsidy distribution.

The NRD serves as the primary citizenship data provider for the Ministry of Finance in implementing Sumbangan Asas Rahmah and BUDI MADANI RON95 initiatives.

All provided data is official, valid and undergoes multiple verification layers through internal security systems, according to the department.

The NRD takes seriously complaints of MyKad misuse during aid redemption and is implementing identity verification improvements with the MOF.

System enhancements prioritise data accuracy and MyKad user security to prevent recurring technical issues in future subsidy implementations.

Several immediate measures have been agreed upon with the MOF for implementation.

Data matching and updates between MyKad information and the latest chip version will occur more frequently between NRD and MOF.

This ensures recipient information remains accurate and current while preventing misuse of lost, damaged or replaced cards.

The MOF and NRD require assistance recipients to file police reports if their MyKad is misused for further investigation.

Remaining contributions will be returned to affected recipients following such reports.

“This department remains committed to supporting the MADANI government’s policy in ensuring that government subsidies and assistance reach the truly eligible recipients safely, transparently and with integrity,“ the NRD stated.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed ministry awareness of MyKad misuse for SARA assistance redemption.

He said thorough investigations to identify abuse causes will be conducted by the NRD and MOF. – Bernama