Actas Trading in high spirits over export potential of Malaysian whisky brand JF Dominic

KUALA LUMPUR: Actas Trading Sdn Bhd is focused on expanding Malaysian spirits brand JF Dominic’s footprint in Asia – especially in Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand – over the next three to five years.

While building the foundation for eventual entry into Western markets, Actas Trading and JF Dominic founder Ang Kim Sing said, the company plans to introduce new expressions that reflect regional preferences, increase production capacity to meet growing demand, and strengthen the brand through design, digital engagement and participation in global competitions.

“Yes, we are also actively exploring strategic collaborations to strengthen our presence in key markets.

“While we have primarily focused on organic growth so far, we recognise the value of partnerships – whether for distribution, brand promotion or localised production – especially in regions where local networks and cultural insight are crucial for long-term success,” Ang told SunBiz when asked about the company’s strategic partnerships, joint ventures or licensing agreements to accelerate growth in international markets.

Actas Trading, a liquor and wine manufacturer, importer, distributor, bottler and exporter, will continue to fuel growth by leveraging both traditional and modern sales channels, including on-trade, key retail accounts and online platforms. It also aims to broaden its distribution footprint in China, reinforcing its standing as a global contender in the premium spirits market while elevating Malaysia’s role in the industry.

“Our supply chain is built on long-term partnerships with trusted suppliers and regional distributors. From raw materials to bottling and final delivery, we apply rigorous quality control at each stage.

“Our in-house standards strictly guide our packaging and brand communication to ensure that every bottle, whether purchased in Malaysia or China, reflects the same premium positioning and product integrity,” Ang said.

Ang said that when JF Dominic was launched in 2013, the business model focused on developing a high-quality whisky that could appeal to local Malaysian consumers, particularly those seeking a smooth, refined drinking experience with premium packaging.

“As the brand gained traction, we expanded our vision and adapted our strategy to suit international markets.

“While our core commitment to quality and drinkability remains, we have refined our distribution and marketing strategies to meet the preferences and regulations of diverse markets such as China,” he said.

Ang said that in the early stages, Actas Trading took a disciplined and sustainable approach.

Rather than scaling up too quickly, the company focused on building a strong foundation, investing in production capabilities step-by-step while carefully managing cash flow.

“Strict quality control and limited batch releases helped us maintain high standards while keeping operations efficient. Early revenue was reinvested directly into the business to support organic growth,” he said.

Elaborating on regulatory requirements across different markets, Ang said exporting alcoholic products involves a complex web of local and international regulations, and regulatory compliance is a top priority for the company.

“We work closely with legal experts and trade consultants in each target market to ensure full compliance, including licensing, labelling, customs documentation, and marketing restrictions. Our internal teams are trained to monitor and adapt to any changes in regulations proactively,” he added.

Asked how the company balances traditional distilling techniques with modern innovations in production, packaging, and marketing, Ang said Actas Trading honours traditional distilling methods, which form the foundation of the company’s craftsmanship.

“At the same time, we embrace innovation to enhance quality, efficiency, and presentation – whether through advanced filtration systems, refined packaging design or digital-first marketing strategies.

“Our goal is to bridge heritage with progress, offering a contemporary premium whiskey experience without compromising authenticity,” he said.

Replying to a question on operational challenges in creating a whisky label in a country without a strong legacy in the industry, Ang said establishing a whisky brand in Malaysia posed several challenges, from consumer perception to technical resources.

“One major hurdle was gaining market trust. We addressed this by focusing relentlessly on product quality, brand presentation, and entering international competitions to validate our efforts.

“Our wins in prestigious awards such as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Spirits Competition, International Spirits Challenge and International Wine & Spirit Competition – with gold, silver and bronze medals in 2021, 2022 and 2024 – played a crucial role in building global credibility,” he said.

Asked to define and measure the success of JF Dominic, Ang said that from a business standpoint, “Success, for us, is a combination of growth and recognition.

“While revenue and market expansion are essential indicators, we value product excellence, customer loyalty, and global recognition through industry awards. The ultimate goal is to build a respected and trusted brand that can compete with international players.”