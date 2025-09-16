Adaptability, diverse engagement unique to Malaysian social media landscape: Attitude Ideology

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s digital culture is built around a multi-platform and multi-language approach, shaped by the nation’s demographics and cultural mix, unlike the situation in many other countries where a single dominant platform defines online interaction.

Therefore, when it comes to social media usage, Malaysians stand out for their adaptability and diversity of engagement.

Facebook, for example, continues to hold sway among the older generation, serving as a familiar hub for news, community updates and family connections.

TikTok, meanwhile, has become the beating heart of Malay-language content, driving trends in lifestyle, entertainment, and everyday culture.

Malaysian branding and creative marketing agency Attitude Ideology Sdn Bhd founder and managing director Kien Lim Kien Wei said at the same time, Xiaohongshu (XHS) is carving out its niche among Chinese-speaking audiences, prized for its review-focused ecosystem and role in shaping consumer choices.

“This fragmented yet interconnected pattern is not a weakness – it is Malaysia’s digital strength. The ability to navigate seamlessly across platforms, languages, and content formats shows a population that is both agile and open to experimentation.

“Compared to other markets where adoption can be slower or more homogenous, Malaysians tend to embrace new apps and online trends with remarkable speed.

“Looking ahead, this dynamic is likely to intensify. Over the next three to five years, new platforms are expected to continue entering the scene, while artificial intelligence, e-commerce integration, and hyper-local content are poised to redefine the way Malaysians interact online,” he told SunBiz.

Kien said Malaysians will not only adapt quickly, but will shape these platforms in uniquely local ways, creating one of the most vibrant and diverse social media ecosystems in the region.

He said the prevailing social trend today is a shift towards authentic, real-life content and content seeding, where people increasingly trust genuine stories over polished ads and turn directly to platforms such as XHS, rather than Google, to discover and decide.

Kien noted that Malaysia has about 25–28 million social media users, accounting for around 70–80% of the population, and social media is an integral part of Malaysian daily life.

When asked about XHS experiencing rapid growth, Kien said it is popular because it feels like digital word-of-mouth. “People use it to discover what to buy, where to go, or which brand to trust. And especially for the Chinese-speaking market, it has become the go-to platform for authentic recommendations.”

Elaborating on how XHS differentiates itself from other social media platforms in the competitive landscape in Malaysia, Kien said the advantage of XHS is UGC（user-generated content）and community trust.

“People see it as genuine peer-to-peer sharing, not just influencer/key opinion leader ads. That is why it is so effective for product seeding, especially among Gen Z and female users in lifestyle and beauty,” he added.

Kien said the future of social media belongs to niche communities. “Platforms that combine AI, shopping, and culture with strong community trust will grow fastest. People want a platform that feels personal and relevant.”

To a question on what the key advantages and potential risks are associated with leveraging social media for business, Kien said, “the pros are clear – wider reach, speed and building communities.

“But the downside is that with free speech, misinformation can spread easily, so users must judge carefully, and brands need to handle authenticity responsibly.”

Recently, Attitude Ideology clinched two major accolades at the Hashtag Asia Awards 2025 held in Singapore, for its outstanding integrated strategies and impactful social content executions.

In partnership with Lazada and Watsons Malaysia, the agency showcased its prowess in XHS content seeding and cross-platform marketing.

Kien said, “It’s truly encouraging to receive international recognition alongside our brand partners. As marketing trends evolve rapidly, we remain committed to content-first strategies that tap into local culture and community insights.

“XHS seeding marketing has become a rising force across the region. With over three million users in Malaysia alone, it’s no longer just a platform; it’s a crucial gateway that profoundly influences purchasing behaviour.

“We believe this wave of social conversion is key for brands to create real, lasting value.”

Hashtag Asia Awards is one of the region’s most influential accolades, recognising excellence in social and content marketing. The 2025 edition brought together top brands and agencies from across Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, marking a competitive and star-studded showcase of innovation.

“Our win on XHS marketing and seeding shows the strength of our Chinese-market experience. We focus on authentic campaigns and community trust, and this award is really thanks to the support and confidence of our brand partners,“ Kien said.