LBS Bina Group and RHB Bank unveil green financing for Skyria at D’Island

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Berhad, a developer guided by people-first values, has announced a strategic collaboration with RHB Banking Group to introduce cutting-edge green financing solutions for the SkyRia @ D’Island Residence Puchong. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to fostering eco-friendly homeownership while promoting sustainable living in Malaysia.

This collaboration comes on the back of the Provisional Silver in GreenRE Certification, which was awarded to Skyria as part of LBS’s commitment to building a greener future. GreenRE certifications are recognised credentials awarded to buildings or construction projects which meet specific sustainability criteria.

Under the RHB Green Financing Schemes, prospective homeowners are offered a range of benefits, including a loan margin of up to 95% and additional coverage of 5% for Mortgage Reducing Term Assurance (MRTA) or Mortgage Reducing Takaful Term (MRTT). These exclusive packages are designed to make sustainable living more accessible and affordable for Malaysians.

Located within D’ Island Puchong, a major township and one of LBS Bina Group’s signature developments, SkyRia is part of this expansive community. With its picturesque views and lush landscapes, D’ Island offers a peaceful lakeside living experience.

SkyRia, comprising two residential blocks with 999 units, is projected to deliver a GDV of RM457 million. Unit prices range from RM250,000 to RM507,000, appealing to a wide range of buyers. Since its launch, the project has seen strong demand, highlighting the appeal of LBS’s sustainable housing offerings. Designed to blend luxury with sustainability, SkyRia offers 29 facilities focused on enhancing lifestyle while minimizing environmental impact, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious buyers.

LBS Bina Group executive chairman, Tan Sri (Dr) Lim Hock San, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, “Our partnership with RHB Bank is a key milestone in our mission to provide affordable and sustainable housing. By offering green financing options, we are making it easier for homeowners to own eco-friendly homes and reinforcing our commitment to environmental stewardship. SkyRia @ D’Island embodies our vision of high-quality, sustainable living. Since its launch, the project has experienced strong demand, further reinforcing the appeal of LBS’s sustainable housing offerings.”

“Sustainability is at the core of LBS’s development strategy. The Group is deeply committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, a goal that guides all of our projects, including SkyRia at D’Island. Our approach involves implementing cutting-edge green technologies, optimising energy efficiency, and promoting environmentally responsible practices across our developments. This roadmap to net-zero is not just an ambition but a reflection of our responsibility to future generations,” added Lim.

RHB Banking Group community banking managing director, Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo stated, “We are excited to partner with LBS Bina Group on this initiative that aligns with our vision of promoting sustainable living. At RHB, we are committed to leading the financial sector in driving sustainability through innovative green financing solutions. This collaboration is a significant step towards realising our 5-Year Sustainability Strategy & Roadmap, where we aim to deploy RM50 billion in sustainable financing.”

“Our focus is on supporting initiatives that contribute to a low-carbon economy and foster environmentally responsible development. By offering comprehensive green financing packages, we are not only facilitating access to eco-friendly homes but also reinforcing our role as a thought leader in sustainable finance. We believe that by working together with like-minded partners like LBS, we can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future and create lasting positive impacts for communities and the environment” added Ng.