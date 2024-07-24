AEON Credit bags Outstanding Community Engagement Award

KUALA LUMPUR: AEON Credit Service (M) Bhd (AEON Credit) has bagged the Outstanding Community Engagement Award at the Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Awards 2024, reaffirming the group’s support in community welfare and sustainable development initiatives.

Managing director Daisuke Maeda said the company is honored to receive the award, recognising its commitment to creating positive impacts through diverse community engagement programs.

“These initiatives benefit local communities and demonstrate our dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen,“ he said in a statement.

He said this accolade not only reinforces the group’s purpose of bringing finance closer to everyone but also further accelerates its three-year sustainability roadmap progress.

“Anchored by four key focuses, including environmental sustainability, strengthening financial inclusion, promoting societal well-being as well as upholding governance standards, we aim to become a leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) company,“ he said.

AEON Credit is dedicated to environmental stewardship through impactful initiatives such as coastal cleanups, mangrove planting and green financing aimed at mitigating climate change.

During the year, AEON Credit invested RM1.9 million in the AEON Credit Biodiversity Afforestation Project, a collaborative initiative spanning three years.

This project aims to plant 10,000 indigenous endangered species in Kinta Nature Park by September 2024.

This project not only conserves the degraded biodiversity but also contributes to the group’s efforts in carbon emission offset, estimated 30,7119 tCO2 equivalent to be claimed for the next 20 years.

As a financial service provider, AEON Credit remains committed to advancing financial inclusion.

Over the past three years, AEON Credit invested RM2 million in digital learning tools and fostered digital literacy through the Malaysian AEON Foundation Smart Classroom Project, benefiting 20 schools.

This initiative aims to enhance digital learning and provide equal educational opportunities for students.

Additionally, the group has awarded scholarships to deserving students in public universities, supporting their academic pursuits, and easing financial burdens on their families.

Furthermore, AEON Credit continues to enhance its digital platform and products to meet the evolving needs of customers and improve access for underserved communities, which is in line with its financial inclusion commitment.

The launch of AEON Bank exemplifies its commitment to advancing the adoption of digital solutions.

The Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Award 2024 is organised by CSR Malaysia Publications to honor corporations in Malaysia that have excelled as change agents in the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Winners of the Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Awards were evaluated based on clear CSR purpose and goals, impact, frequency of events, contribution amounts, transparency in reporting, creative implementation, strength of the CSR team as well as the sincerity and effectiveness of each initiative.