PETALING JAYA: Agmo Holdings Bhd, a homegrown digital solutions and application development specialist, through wholly owned subsidiary Agmo Studio Sdn Bhd, has been appointed as the exclusive distributor and authorised reseller of Glem.AI in Malaysia.

Glem.AI, a full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed locally by InfinitiLab Sdn Bhd, is designed to empower enterprises by automating workflows, integrating seamlessly with existing systems and deploying intelligent agents across diverse data environments. Through its multi-model, multi-modality orchestration model, Glem.AI ensures AI sovereignty by enabling deployment on-premises or on the enterprise’s preferred cloud, using their chosen AI models – whether open source or proprietary, such as DeepSeek, Qwen, OpenAI and more.

As the developer and proprietor of the platform, InfinitiLab will continue to focus on advancing the technology through ongoing research, development and enhancement.

Agmo Studio will co-develop the AI agents with the option to integrate their Merdeka LLM as the base model, spearhead sales, marketing, client engagement and business development initiatives, ensuring that the platform reaches businesses that are eager to embrace digital transformation.

Agmo CEO Tan Aik Keong said: “In addition to Agmo’s ongoing investments in AI innovation, the distribution of Glem.AI broadens our portfolio and accelerates time-to-market by providing enterprises with a proven platform today, while we continue to build proprietary solutions that create greater long-term value for their AI adoption journey.”

He added the partnership between Agmo and InfinitiLab is set to strengthen the commercialisation of Malaysia-developed AI solutions, creating fresh opportunities for enterprises while reinforcing the competitiveness of the local technology ecosystem.

InfinitiLab CEO Ryan Tay Yi Wen said that by working with Agmo, they can ensure that this technology is deployed at scale and delivers measurable outcomes for organisations.

At the same time, he added. Agmo’s focus on SMEs and their enterprise-driven roadmap mean that Malaysian businesses across the spectrum will have access to AI solutions built to their specific needs while ensuring enterprises realise strong return from their AI investments.