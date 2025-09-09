Doctor did not notice barcode injuries on Zara Qairina during examination

KOTA KINABALU: The first medical officer to examine the late Zara Qairina Mahathir told the Coroner’s Court that she did not notice any barcode injuries on the Form One student’s body.

Dr Janefer Voo from Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department stated this when questioned by lawyer Datuk Ram Singh, who represents a juvenile charged with bullying the deceased.

Ram Singh asked whether she had come across any barcode injuries during her examination of the patient.

Dr Voo responded that she did not realise any such injuries during her initial assessment.

The lawyer pressed further by asking whether she did not notice or did not check for these specific injuries.

Dr Voo explained that the medical team performed a quick examination focusing on hands and arms upon the patient’s arrival.

They noticed a deformity on the left hand which was immediately placed in a splint with an initial diagnosis of closed fracture.

The doctor testified that nothing was noted regarding barcode injuries during this emergency assessment.

Ram Singh questioned whether she had checked the body thoroughly after removing clothing.

Dr Voo confirmed they examined from head to toe both front and back but prioritized identifying life-threatening injuries.

The third witness shared her five years of experience in the Emergency and Trauma Department during testimony.

She stated that most patients presenting with barcode injuries were youths in their teens or early twenties.

Dr Voo explained that such injuries are usually related to self-harm according to medical experience.

The doctor described how barcode injuries result from sharp objects creating a distinctive pattern.

When asked about the clothing’s whereabouts after removal, Dr Voo expressed uncertainty about its handling.

She explained that patient belongings are typically handled by nurses and paramedics rather than doctors.

Ram Singh questioned whether she considered surrendering the clothing to police for forensic analysis.

Dr Voo stated that her focus remained entirely on resuscitating the patient during the emergency.

She explained that clothing would have been placed in a bag by staff without considering police handover.

The doctor emphasized that stabilizing the teenager was her absolute priority at that time.

When asked about head covering, Dr Voo stated the deceased was not wearing a tudung upon arrival.

She noted the back wound had already been bandaged, making headwear recollection difficult.

Dr Voo earlier told the court she was the first doctor to examine Zara Qairina on July 16.

The girl arrived unconscious via ambulance with assistant medical officer but injury mechanism remained unknown.

The hearing before Coroner Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan continues after lunch.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being admitted the previous day.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar at 4 am.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers ordered exhumation for post-mortem on August 8 before announcing formal inquest on August 13. – Bernama