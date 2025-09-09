Malaysians urged to donate ASEAN materials to National Archives

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are being urged to contribute materials on ASEAN or the country’s history to the National Archives to help enrich the authentic sources of the nation’s historical records.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said this initiative is important because history serves not only as an academic reference but also as a source of knowledge to understand how ASEAN countries have built the foundation of regional cooperation over the past five decades.

This effort can serve as a guide for future generations in addressing increasingly complex geopolitical, economic and social challenges.

He said this when officiating the ASEAN History Discourse titled “Keterangkuman dan Kemampanan” (Inclusivity and Sustainability), organised by the Ministry of National Unity through the National Archives of Malaysia here today.

Aaron said that the preserved ASEAN historical narrative would demonstrate how the values of unity, cooperation, and mutual respect have long formed the foundation of relations among countries in the region.

Therefore, appreciating history not only strengthens national identity, but also fosters a sense of regional togetherness, which is crucial for building a more stable and harmonious future.

ASEAN history is our shared history and does not belong solely to national leaders, but is a heritage for all the people of Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN History Discourse is a scholarly forum aimed at discussing and highlighting the history and shared heritage of ASEAN member countries, including Malaysia.

In addition, the session contributes to efforts to foster an appreciation for history, culture, and patriotism, while also instilling a sense of equality, regional awareness, and collective responsibility among Malaysians as part of the ASEAN community. – Bernama