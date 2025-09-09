Malaysia commits to strengthening migrant workers’ rights in ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the rights and welfare of migrant workers across ASEAN nations.

Human Resources Ministry secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof described migrant workers as the lifeblood of regional economies during his opening address at the 18th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour.

He highlighted the immense contributions of approximately seven million intra-ASEAN migrants to economic growth and social development throughout the region.

“These workers contribute immensely to the growth and development of both their host nations and their home countries,“ Azman stated.

The two-day forum focuses on accelerating actions toward Sustainable Development Goals regarding safe migration and decent work for migrant workers.

Azman acknowledged that many migrant workers continue facing challenges including forced labour, exploitation, and high recruitment costs.

He emphasised the urgent need for intensified commitment to enhancing access to decent work and protecting migrant workers’ rights.

Malaysia has implemented measures to strengthen protections for foreign workers, including extending social security and Employees Provident Fund coverage.

These initiatives demonstrate Malaysia’s dedication to creating a fair and inclusive labour market for all workers according to Azman.

The forum serves as a crucial platform for ASEAN member states, employers, workers’ organisations, and international partners to discuss advancement strategies.

Discussions centre on creating safe environments free from forced labour and reducing recruitment and remittance costs.

Malaysia hosts this year’s forum as ASEAN Chair with cooperation from various international organisations and donor partners.

Recommendations from the 18th AFML will shape a regional action plan for presentation at the upcoming ASEAN Labour Ministers’ Meeting. – Bernama