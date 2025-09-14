AIA Public Takaful named ‘Best Takaful Company’ at Global Islamic Finance Awards 2025

PETALING JAYA: AIA Public Takaful Bhd was named the “Best Takaful Company” at the Global Islamic Finance Awards 2025 (GIFA 2025) held in Kuala Lumpur last week.

This accolade marks the company’s first win at GIFA, a milestone that reflects the company’s growing influence in the takaful landscape and reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative and values-based syariah-compliant solutions to Malaysians.

AIA Public Takaful CEO Mohd Asri Omar said: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as the Best Takaful Company at the Global Islamic Finance Awards 2025. This award affirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering purpose-driven and sustainable financial protection to Malaysians. It also highlights the strong synergy shared across the wider AIA Malaysia family, whose support continues to strengthen our efforts. This proud achievement is a testament to the dedication and trust of our customers, employees, agency force, as well as partners – and it inspires us to keep raising the bar in the takaful industry.”

AIA Public Takaful said it continues to advance the industry through its differentiated Total Shariah Solution proposition – a holistic approach guided by the principles of Maqasid Shariah.

“Our Total Shariah Solution goes beyond traditional protection by embedding sustainability, ethics and social responsibility at its core. We are committed to shaping a takaful ecosystem that creates meaningful impact for individuals, families, and communities. As we move forward, we will continue to lead with purpose, set new benchmarks and drive positive change across the industry – empowering Malaysians to live healthier, longer, better Lives,” said Asri.

GIFA, now in its 15th year, is one of the most respected market-led awards in Islamic banking and finance, recognising governments, institutions and individuals for their outstanding contributions and advancements that drive the industry’s growth and sustainability.