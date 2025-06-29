AirAsia Malaysia arrives in Northern Territory with KL-Darwin service

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Malaysia’s new Kuala Lumpur–Darwin service took off in a robust debut on Friday, achieving close to 90% passenger load and underscoring the airline’s dedication to driving tourism growth in Australia’s Northern Territory and reaffirming Malaysia’s appeal as a top destination in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia 2026.

The launch of this new route, along with the latest service between Bali and Adelaide (commemorated on June 26, and operated by AirAsia Indonesia), marks a significant milestone for AirAsia and its strong ties with Australia.

These new services underscore the group’s ongoing commitment to expanding its network, enhancing regional connectivity, and offering more travel options for leisure, tourism, and trade.

Australian Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations Robyn Cahill OAM said the Territory’s aviation sector continues to go from strength to strength with this new route providing a boost to tourism, growing business and trade and connecting Territorians with a new international flight option.

“We are thrilled to partner with AirAsia and the Airport Development Group to expand AirAsia Group’s network into the Northern Territory and provide greater choice, connectivity and competition for travellers.

“More flights will make it easier for people to visit and do business in the Territory. Having just returned from Kuala Lumpur, I can attest to the beauty of the destination. I encourage Territorians who are heading to Malaysia to take advantage of this fantastic service with direct and affordable flights into Kuala Lumpur four days a week,” said Cahill, who joined AirAsia on its maiden flight to Darwin.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra said Darwin now becomes part of AirAsia Malaysia’s expanding network in Australia, further boosting the airline’s strong and growing presence in the region.

“Australia remains one of the group’s key growth markets, and we are thrilled to touch down today (Friday) for the first time in the Northern Territory.

“We are confident this new service will be well received, not only offering the only direct and affordable connectivity between Darwin and Kuala Lumpur, but also as a gateway to our vast network of over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond at great value,“ he said.

AirAsia Malaysia will operate four weekly flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Darwin route, offering more than 1,488 seats weekly.