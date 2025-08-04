Man caught after failed snatch theft attempt in Setia Alam

SHAH ALAM: A man’s attempt to snatch a necklace from a local in Setia Alam was thwarted when bystanders caught him yesterday evening.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident occurred at 7.07 pm when the 37-year-old victim was heading to his car. The suspect, riding a motorcycle, tried to pull off the victim’s necklace, but the victim fought back quickly.

“The suspect lost control and fell from his motorcycle. He tried to escape but was caught by nearby bystanders. Police later confirmed that the suspect, aged 30, owned the motorcycle but had used a fake licence plate. He is now under remand until August 7,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal urged the public to remain alert and avoid being alone in isolated areas to reduce the risk of crime. Anyone with information can contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Mohamad Hanafi Abdul Ghani at 010-3728932.

The case is being investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code. A video of the attempted robbery earlier went viral on social media, showing the victim struggling to prevent the theft before the suspect fell and fled. - Bernama